Qualtrics acquires healthcare experience leader Press Ganey Forsta for USD 6.75 bn

Qualtrics announced the completion of its acquisition of Press Ganey Forsta for USD 6.75 billion, a move that expands the world’s largest proprietary human Experience Management, AI & data platform with the scale and depth of the world’s largest healthcare experience dataset, the company said.





The combination of Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta will enable healthcare providers and payers to benefit from the most robust and complete human experience set of experiential data in the world, the company said in a press release.





According to Qualtrics, this dataset will power a new generation of AI-driven synthetic experience intelligence systems capable of simulating outcomes, predicting human needs and behaviours, and orchestrating more personalised experiences at unprecedented scale.





“AI permanently changed what people expect from every experience in their lives,” said Jason Maynard, CEO of Qualtrics. “That’s why the future will be won in the Experience Gap. Leaders want to deliver intelligent, responsive, and predictable human experiences. In the age of AI, experience is now the differentiator in every industry, and for the first time ever, that problem can be solved in healthcare. The rich data and context intelligence we are building raises the standard for what experience management can do across every industry we serve.”





According to the company, more than 41,000 healthcare facilities rely on Press Ganey Forsta measurement systems, including the majority of US hospitals.





With the acquisition of Press Ganey Forsta, the Experience Management dataset expands significantly, including an entirely unique and broad dimension of data on the most important element of every human’s life: their health.





For Qualtrics customers in financial services, public sector, technology, retail, hospitality, and beyond, this means a more powerful platform — more data, more context, and more precise AI — in service of the same outcomes they rely on Qualtrics to deliver today, the company said.





“This combination brings together two dynamic companies that provide deep AI-powered analytic insights and drive improvement, ultimately accelerating our goal to reach zero harm and build resiliency in the workforce, with the benefactors being our patients, families, clinicians and team members,” said John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital.