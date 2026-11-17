Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,600-crore Campa Cola beverage manufacturing plant of the Reliance Group at Mulawad Industrial Area in Vijayapura district.





The plant, spread over 109 acres, is expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs and provide indirect employment to more than 3,000 people, Patil said.





Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, the minister said, "The establishment of the Campa Cola plant will give a fresh impetus to industrial growth in Vijayapura district. Our overall objective is to bring large industries here and generate at least 10,000 direct jobs".





Patil said, according to a release by his office, that the government had been making sustained efforts over the past three years to attract investments to the district, where 3,000 to 4,000 acres have been acquired at Mulawad for industrial development as early as 2009, but no major industry has come up.





"After taking charge as Industries Minister, I took this up as a challenge and have spent the past three years working to attract investors to Vijayapura district. Those efforts are now bearing fruit," he said.





Stressing the need to ensure employment opportunities for project-affected families, Patil said Reliance should give the highest priority to the families that had surrendered their land for the plant in the recruitment.





"Reliance should give the highest priority in recruitment to members of families who have lost their land for this project. Thereafter, eligible candidates from within a 25-km radius should be considered, followed by talented candidates from across Vijayapura district," he said.





He also insisted that all Category C and D posts should be filled by local candidates.





The minister said the district had adequate water infrastructure and was also a major producer of horticultural crops such as pomegranates, lemons and grapes, making it suitable for food-processing industries.





"Reliance should take these factors into account and consider venturing into food processing and expanding its operations here. Our farmers are ready to cultivate whatever crops industries require. Therefore, there will be no shortage of raw materials," he said.





Patil said the government was in discussions with more than 20 companies to bring investments to Vijayapura, including proposals from Terra Circuits (Rs 444 crore), Jenith Energy Solutions (Rs 90 crore), Hi-Tech Pipes (Rs 250 crore), Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (Rs 300 crore), Servotech Power Systems (Rs 300 crore) and Wings Viterra (Rs 350 crore).





"Vijayapura district will be developed as a major centre for irrigation, horticulture and industries. The first two sectors are already well established, and we are now focusing on the third," he said.





The government also plans to establish a manufacturing unit of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), which makes Mysore Sandal Soap, in the district shortly, he added.





Patil said the government was also holding investment-related discussions with several other companies, including Meta Group and Tonbo Imaging, which operates in the aerospace and defence sector.





He said most investors preferred Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, while other states were offering more attractive facilities to entrepreneurs.





"Most investors prefer Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. However, it is essential to promote industrial development in regions beyond the State capital," he said.





Despite the challenges, the government was working to address investors' concerns and facilitate industrial growth across the state, he added.