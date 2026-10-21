Renewable Energy Expo, Battery Show to bring over 1,080 exhibitors to Greater Noida from Oct 22

The 19th edition of the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo, along with The Battery Show India and Energy Storage Summit India, will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from October 22-24, bringing together more than 1,080 exhibitors and 54,000 industry professionals, organisers said on Tuesday.





The three co-located events will feature over 1,400 brands, focusing on renewable energy generation, battery technologies and energy storage, according to a statement issued by the organisers.





The event comes as India expands its clean energy capacity. The country added a record 55.29 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based capacity in the 2025-26 financial year, including 44.61 GW of solar capacity, the statement said.





The programme will include more than 40 conference sessions across five tracks, featuring over 500 speakers, along with four conclaves for chief executives and other senior industry leaders.





The REI Expo will focus on solar energy, bioenergy and related clean energy applications, with participation from domestic and international companies, including Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar, Reliance, Avaada, and Adani Solar.





Australia will send a 32-member delegation representing 21 clean energy companies, said Murray Spence, Trade and Investment Commissioner at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.





"REI 2026 will be an ideal platform for Australian businesses to connect with Indian partners and explore new commercial opportunities," he said.





Yogesh Mudras, managing director of Informa Markets in India, said the events would provide an integrated platform for technology providers, manufacturers, investors and policymakers to explore solutions and build partnerships.





The events are supported by industry associations and knowledge partners, including the Indian Bioenergy Association, the European Cluster Collaboration Platform, CSTEP and TERI, according to the statement.