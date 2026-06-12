Singapore court pauses jail term for Byju’s founder as appeal moves forward

A Singapore court has temporarily halted the six-month jail sentence imposed on Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran, offering the embattled entrepreneur a reprieve as he continues to battle investors and creditors across multiple jurisdictions.





According to his legal representatives at Lazareff Le Bars, Singapore’s High Court has granted a stay of execution on the prison sentence pending an appeal against a contempt ruling issued last month.





The original ruling sentenced Raveendran to six months in jail and ordered him to pay S$90,000 (approximately US$70,000) in legal costs after the court found that he had failed to comply with several orders related to his assets dating back to April 2024.





The case marked a significant escalation in the legal challenges facing the founder of edtech company Byju's, representing the first time a court threatened imprisonment over disputes linked to the company’s financial collapse and investor battles.





The Singapore court had also ordered Raveendran to provide documentation establishing his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, an entity that reportedly held shares in a related company. The contempt proceedings stemmed from ongoing investor disputes involving Byju’s group entities and offshore holdings.





Raveendran has denied wrongdoing and previously criticised the handling of the Singapore proceedings, arguing that the matter had been portrayed in a misleading manner while settlement discussions were underway.





In a statement issued following the ruling, he said lenders and investors, including entities linked to the Qatar Investment Authority, were already engaged in negotiations with founders and stakeholders and that many issues had been resolved in principle.





He also claimed that parties involved in the discussions had acknowledged there had been no wrongdoing by him or the company’s founders. According to Raveendran, he had deliberately avoided aggressively contesting several legal proceedings in recent months to support broader settlement efforts.





The Singapore case has been pursued by a subsidiary of the Qatar sovereign wealth fund, which invested in Byju’s during a period when the company was already facing financial pressures, including cost-cutting measures and workforce reductions.





The latest court development comes as Raveendran faces mounting legal and financial challenges globally. In the United States, lenders are seeking to recover losses tied to a US$1.2 billion term loan that later became distressed, while investors across several markets continue to pursue claims linked to the company’s governance, finances and asset disclosures.





Founded as Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Byju’s became one of India’s most celebrated startup success stories during the global edtech boom. The company attracted billions of dollars from international investors and expanded rapidly through acquisitions, aggressive marketing campaigns and large-scale hiring.





At its peak, the business was valued among the world's most valuable edtech firms and helped turn Raveendran into a billionaire entrepreneur. However, slowing growth, delayed financial reporting, rising debt obligations and investor disputes eventually triggered a dramatic reversal in fortunes.





The temporary suspension of the jail sentence provides Raveendran with breathing room as the appeal process unfolds, but the case underscores the growing scrutiny surrounding accountability, governance and financial transparency in one of India's most high-profile startup collapses.