Pilots' association ALPA India has said the difficulties being faced by SpiceJet raise concerns regarding flight safety, employee welfare and regulatory oversight.





Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has also urged the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA to urgently examine the safety implications of financial distress at SpiceJet and similarly affected operators.





On November 17, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet seeking detailed responses on rising flight cancellations, operational disruptions due to delayed payments and certain violations.





ALPA India has said the DGCA vigorously enforces Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) concerning notice periods and NOCs (No Objection Certificates) when pilots seek to leave an airline but when a carrier fails to pay salaries, employees are reportedly informed that the regulator cannot intervene in contractual matters.





"How can the regulator enforce an employee's contractual obligations while remaining indifferent to an employer's failure to honour the same contract?





"If notice periods are justified in the interest of flight safety, persistent non-payment of salaries must equally be recognised as a flight safety concern. Regulatory provisions must not become instruments to compel pilots to remain with employers who fail to meet their financial obligations," it said.





In a letter, dated November 17, sent to the civil aviation ministry, the grouping said persistent delays in salaries to pilots and cabin crew create financial insecurity, psychological stress and distraction among safety-critical personnel.





"We call for enhanced oversight of maintenance resources, timely payment of crew salaries and an expedited release/NOC mechanism where employers have demonstrably defaulted on their contractual obligations," the grouping said.





While noting that flight safety cannot be enforced selectively, ALPA India said an airline cannot demand contractual compliance from employees while disregarding its own obligations, and the regulator cannot overlook the safety implications of such an imbalance.





It also said that commercial survival must never take precedence over flight safety, employee dignity or regulatory fairness.





On November 22, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) said DGCA should urgently carry out a financial and safety assessment of SpiceJet as well as assess the impact of the airline's financial stress on human factors and crew welfare.





On November 18, SpiceJet's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to shore up its financial position. The budget airline's domestic market share plunged to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August.