SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft pilots refused to fly demanding pending salaries: Sources

Around 40 pilots of SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft fleet refused to fly till the airline cleared their salary dues, a stance that has been supported by pilots' grouping ALPA India, according to sources.





The budget carrier has been grappling with financial and operational headwinds for the past many months, and aviation watchdog DGCA is keeping a close tab on the airline.





The sources on Monday said that recently around 40 pilots who operate the Q400 planes refused to fly till their pending salary dues are paid.





Further details could not be immediately ascertained.





SpiceJet did not comment.





The airline has an operational fleet of 10 planes, including 2 Q400s, while 37 aircraft are parked, as per information available on the fleet tracking website planespotters.net.





Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India), in a letter dated October 9, addressed to all its members and the civil aviation fraternity, said it stands firmly in solidarity with these pilots and assures them of its full moral support, together with all possible logistical, professional, and consultative assistance in pursuing a fair and constructive resolution.





Without providing specific details, ALPA India said it was informed that a group of pilots operating SpiceJet's Q400 fleet has resolved to take a principled stand in defence of their legitimate rights, professional dignity, and, above all, the uncompromising standards of aviation safety.





"These pilots have reportedly been operating under considerable stress and uncertainty arising from persistent financial and operational challenges. Reports of unpaid vendors declining essential aircraft-related services, coupled with delayed salaries and outstanding employee benefits, have created an increasingly difficult working environment.