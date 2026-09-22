Starbucks to establish its first GCC in India at Chennai

US-headquartered coffee chain Starbucks is set to establish its first GCC in India at Chennai, generating high-paying jobs for 800 technology professionals, the government said on Monday.





A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the facility was signed on Monday between Starbucks Coffee and the state government's nodal agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, an official release said. The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat here.





The new Global Capability Centre in Tamil Nadu will operate independently of Tata Consumer Products, which is Starbucks' retail joint venture partner in India. This development boosts the state government's policy of creating high-wage employment in the GCC sector and highlights Tamil Nadu's growing footprint as a global technology and business services hub.





Starbucks Chief Technology Officer Anand Varadarajan highlighted that India is a highly important market for the company. He noted that Chennai possesses an abundance of talented technology professionals with low attrition rates, excellent infrastructure, and strong support from the Tamil Nadu government, all of which will aid the company in developing new solutions and expanding its business.





Following the agreement, CM Vijay said the trust placed in the state by such a globally renowned company is a testament to the talent of Tamil Nadu's youth. The Chief Minister added that this investment proves the state is a prime destination for top-tier companies.





The government did not disclose the proposed investment size.





The event was attended by Minister for Industries S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce S Vijayakumar, Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Deepak Jacob, Starbucks CTO Anand Varadarajan, and other senior government officials.