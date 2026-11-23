Tata Steel board on Sunday approved proposals to sell its steel tubes and pipes business as well as Tata Steel Colors to APL Apollo Tubes at a combined transaction value of about Rs 28,000 crore.





The proposed sale of the steel tubes and pipes business to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd was approved for up to Rs 11,700 crore, and the sale of the entire stake in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd (TSCL) to APL Apollo received the nod for Rs 16,300 crore, Tata Steel said in an exchange filing.





The decisions were taken during the meeting of board of directors of the company on Sunday, Tata Steel said.





The company said its board approved "transfer of tubes business of the company and entering into business transfer agreement between the company and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APL Apollo)".





It approved the transfer of the business of manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale, and distribution of steel tubes and pipes at and from the steel tubes manufacturing facilities of the company at Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli, and Sahibabad, and certain cold rolling and surface coated steel product facilities to APL Apollo as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lumpsum consideration of up to Rs 11,700 crore.





The board also approved the sale and transfer of its entire equity stake of 100 per cent (held directly or indirectly through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, TSDPL), in its wholly owned subsidiary, TSCL, to APL Apollo, for a consideration of Rs 16,300 crore.





The company directly holds 43,30,00,000 equity shares representing 50 per cent equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt Ltd) (TSCL).





The company, indirectly through its another wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL), holds the remaining 43,30,00,000 equity shares in TSCL.





Upon consummation of the transactions -- proposed under the share purchase agreement -- 100 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of TSCL will be owned by APL Apollo, as per the filing.





Both transactions are subject to customary conditions precedent, including approval from regulatory authorities as may be necessary, the company added.