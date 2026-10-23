TCG to foray into data centres, aims to set up 2GW capacity

The Chatterjee Group's (TCG) artificial intelligence-first arm, Cortex DC, on Thursday announced plans to build 2GW of data centre capacity nationwide.





The first facility will take 18 months from shovel to operation, an official statement said, adding that more than half of the energy needs will be met by green sources.





The data centres will target hyperscalers and cloud service providers and handle advanced AI workloads, it said.





"We are building it with speed, at scale and with a commitment to responsible energy, in the belief that India's economic development will be shaped by the infrastructure it builds today," TCG chairman and founder Purnendu Chatterjee said.