TraqCheck raises $8 mn in Series A led by IvyCap Ventures; bets big on autonomous AI agents

TraqCheck, an HR tech startup headquartered in London with an office in New Delhi, has raised $8 million in Series A led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from IIFL, as it bets that the future of hiring will not be software dashboards but autonomous AI agents.





The funding will accelerate European expansion and deepen adoption across SMB and enterprise customers for its background screening agent, Trace, while scaling go-to-market for its recently launched real-time conversational sourcing agent, Nina, the company said in a press release.





The company, originally founded in Delhi, is building what it calls the Human Operating System — a DeepTech layer of specialised AI agents designed to collaborate the way human teams do. Instead of recruiters manually sourcing candidates, screening resumes, and coordinating background checks across fragmented tools, TraqCheck’s agents execute those workflows end to end, the company said.





TraqCheck says it has grown to nearly 300 enterprise customers across India and Europe, including mid-market and large organisations using Trace for automated background verification.





With Nina, the company is moving upstream into talent acquisition itself. The agent sources candidates in real time, initiates outreach conversations, qualifies applicants, and introduces vetted talent directly to hiring managers.





“The shift from SaaS to AI-native systems is happening faster than most companies realise,” said co-founders Armaan Mehta and Jaibir Nihal Singh. “Software required humans to operate it. Agents execute autonomously. We are building systems that collaborate and make decisions, not just tools that display information.”





Commenting on the fundraise, Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, said, “TraqCheck is building a compelling DeepTech AI-native platform that reimagines how hiring workflows are executed. The team has demonstrated strong product vision and execution in applying autonomous agents to solve real enterprise challenges in talent acquisition and verification. We are delighted to partner with the TraqCheck team as they scale globally and help shape the future of HR operations.”





The fundraiser comes as HR technology undergoes rapid disruption. While traditional applicant tracking systems and recruiting tools still dominate the market, a new wave of DeepTech startups is attempting to automate white-collar workflows using large language models and autonomous agents.





TraqCheck was previously backed by angel investors, including Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, and Alok Oberoi, Chairman of Everstone Capital.



