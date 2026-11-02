TVS family succession dispute raises governance questions for listed companies, says InGovern

A family succession dispute involving the Venu Srinivasan family has the potential to become a governance risk for listed companies TVS Holdings Ltd and TVS Motor Company, even as ownership transfers and management changes have been implemented through formal corporate processes, governance advisory firm InGovern said on Sunday.





In a report examining the dispute, InGovern said the central concern for minority shareholders was not the distribution of private family wealth but whether succession rights, promoter control and management arrangements were sufficiently clear, legally certain and transparently disclosed.





The dispute surfaced publicly in October after differences emerged within the family of Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Holdings, over the distribution of family assets and businesses.





While Srinivasan has maintained that he separated his personal assets and the family's businesses transparently, his wife Mallika Srinivasan and daughter Lakshmi Venu have said that no economic settlement has been reached within the family.





At the heart of the disagreement is a memorandum of understanding executed on March 21, 2024, by Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu, their son. TVS Holdings disclosed the existence of the MOU to the National Stock Exchange on March 22, 2024, stating that it did not adversely affect the company's business or its ability to continue as before.





However, the exchange filing did not disclose the MOU's terms or establish that a complete economic settlement had been reached, InGovern said.





Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu have publicly maintained that the March 2024 MOU should not be treated as a settlement of the family's economic interests.





Venu Srinivasan, on the other hand, has said the assets in question are his personal assets, which he was free to deal with as he considered appropriate, and that their allocation between his two children was "fair and equitable" with reference to December 10, 2020, the date of a broader TVS Group settlement.





InGovern said it was not adjudicating the competing family claims or expressing a view on the validity, fairness or enforceability of the private arrangements. Its assessment was confined to their implications for listed-company governance, disclosure and minority shareholders.





TVS Group did not immediately reply to the email sent seeking comments.





The report noted that elements of the ownership and management transition had already been implemented through publicly disclosed corporate processes.





VS Trust is the disclosed promoter of TVS Holdings. In April 2025, Sudarshan Venu was disclosed as a significant beneficial owner through trust structures. Separately, Venu Srinivasan disclosed the transfer of 13,73,347 shares of TVS Holdings, representing 6.79 per cent of its equity, to VS Trust through an off-market inter-se transfer on April 23, 2025.





Sudarshan Venu's appointment as Managing Director of TVS Holdings was approved by shareholders through a postal ballot, while his elevation as Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor, effective August 25, 2025, was approved by the company's board and disclosed to the exchanges.





Lakshmi Venu ceased to be a director of TVS Motor in August 2024. She continues to hold senior positions at Sundaram-Clayton and TAFE, including managing director of Sundaram-Clayton and vice-chairperson of TAFE.





Sudarshan Venu now leads TVS Motor and serves as Managing Director of TVS Holdings and Chairman of TVS Credit Services, the group's non-banking financial arm.





InGovern said the formalisation of management roles and the alignment of disclosed ownership with operational leadership could support continuity and reduce key-person risk. But these steps did not, by themselves, establish that all economic entitlements under the broader family arrangement had been settled.





The firm also noted that it had not identified any subsequent stock-exchange filing by TVS Holdings or TVS Motor specifically disclosing the family dispute that became public in October 2026.





The dispute comes as TVS Motor has reported strong growth under the current leadership structure, making continuity at the listed businesses particularly important for investors.





The company reported revenue of Rs 47,270 crore in 2025-26, up 30 per cent from Rs 36,251 crore in the previous year, while operating profit before tax rose 40 per cent to Rs 4,975 crore. Revenue has grown more than five-fold from Rs 8,694 crore in 2013-14, and operating PBT has increased about 14 times from Rs 355 crore, the report said.





InGovern said the performance record supported management continuity but could not determine the fairness, validity or completeness of a contested family arrangement.





It also cautioned against reopening or varying documented family arrangements merely because the relative valuations of businesses had changed after the agreed reference date.





Any proposed variation, it said, should be tested against the documented terms, underlying family and trust arrangements and applicable law.





The broader concern for investors is that prolonged uncertainty over succession could eventually affect promoter control, board composition, management continuity, brand use and strategic direction. It could also weigh on lender confidence, employee morale and customer relationships, even if day-to-day operations remain unaffected.





Family-controlled businesses often benefit from concentrated ownership and long-term stewardship, but private succession arrangements can become a source of uncertainty when their terms are not fully disclosed or are disputed, the report said.





InGovern called for a clear resolution framework, continued disclosure of material changes in promoter ownership and control, and protection of the listed companies from disruption arising out of private family differences.





It said disagreements should be addressed through documented arrangements, trust structures, contractual remedies and, where necessary, legal processes, rather than prolonged public exchanges.





"The appropriate governance outcome is not to prejudge private family rights," the report said, adding that any resolution should proceed through the documented arrangements and applicable law, while ensuring that the boards and management of TVS Holdings and TVS Motor remain stable and accountable to all shareholders.





The report is based on publicly available information, including stock-exchange filings, annual reports and company disclosures.





InGovern said it had not examined the MOU, trust deeds, private correspondence or valuation reports and therefore did not offer an opinion on the underlying legal rights of the family members.