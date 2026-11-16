upGrad launches upGrad Next to combine workforce advisory, skilling and hiring

upGrad has launched upGrad Next, an enterprise advisory practice aimed at helping organisations redesign their structures and prepare their workforces for an AI-led business environment by bringing consulting, employee skilling and hiring under one platform.





Announced on November 16, the new practice brings together senior consulting leaders who have moved from global consulting firms to build an Indian-origin advisory business focused on organisational and workforce transformation.





Four leaders have joined as Managing Directors: Anandorup Ghose, Hrishikesh Godbole, Krishna Chaitanya and Dinkar Pawan. The company said additional senior partners would join in the coming weeks.





The launch comes as organisations accelerate AI adoption, while grappling with the challenge of redesigning operating models and preparing employees to work alongside emerging technologies. upGrad said traditional consulting and technology-led approaches have not adequately addressed how people work and how organisations need to evolve.





Through upGrad Next, the incoming leadership team will advise C-suite executives on structural and organisational transformation. The wider upGrad business will support implementation through workforce reskilling, leadership development and hiring.





The company said its broader enterprise business worked with more than 700 organisations in FY26, providing an existing platform for delivering these services.





Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson of upGrad, said organisations would need to focus increasingly on workforce transformation following a decade of digital transformation.





“The next decade will be about transforming the workforce to manage, and generate returns from, that transformation. Advice, the ability to skill talent at scale, and enablement through AI and technology now need to sit under the same roof. That is what upGrad Next is built to do,” Screwvala said.





Anandorup Ghose, Managing Director of upGrad Next, said the practice would focus on helping organisations unlock human potential and remain accountable for business outcomes.





“The next decade won't be won by those who adopt technology fastest, but by those who unlock human potential most effectively. Our ambition is to build a world-class, Indian-origin institution that stays accountable for outcomes,” Ghose said.





In a LinkedIn post announcing the launch, Screwvala said the new practice would work with organisations on areas including organisational structures, hiring, rewards and workforce preparation. He added that traditional learning and development and recruitment approaches would not be sufficient to address the changes underway.













The launch expands upGrad's enterprise offering beyond education and workforce development into senior-level organisational advisory. By combining consulting with skilling and recruitment capabilities, the company aims to support organisations from workforce strategy through to implementation.