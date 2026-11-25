The US is planning to hike tariffs on China, India and several other countries as early as this week, contending that they supported excess industrial production that hurt American companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.





US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is expected to unveil the findings of an investigation his office opened on March 11 against 16 economies, including India, under Section 301 of the 1974 trade law, which allows the president to impose tariffs after finding unfair trade practices.





Greer has said those subsidies and other governmental support have created excess industrial capacity in the targeted economies, allowing their firms to flood global markets with cheaper goods, undermining US producers, the WSJ reported.





In July, the USTR completed an investigation into forced labour in foreign supply chains, which it said justified tariffs of between 10 and 12.5 per cent on dozens of trading partners, including all 16 of the economies covered by the excess manufacturing probe.





The final tariff rates are still unclear, but will be over and above the existing tariff rates.





India and the US are negotiating an interim bilateral trade agreement after the framework they had finalised in February went back to the discussion board, with the Supreme Court striking down the International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs imposed last year.





India is seeking lower tariffs for its goods in the US market than its competitor nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia.