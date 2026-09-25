Central govt employees to get salary in advance on Sep 25 in view of 3-day bank strike

The Finance Ministry has advised all departments and ministries to disburse September's salary in advance on September 25 in view of a three-day bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).





UFBU, which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, are going on a three-day strike beginning September 28, seeking 5-day banking among other demands.





The strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.





In view of a three-day nationwide bank strike proposed from September 28-30, 2026... "the Government has decided that the salary/wages/pensions of all Central Government Employees for the month of September 2026 may be drawn and disbursed by the Central Government offices (including Defence, Posts & Telecommunications) on September 25 2026 (Friday), " according to an office memorandum issued by the Controller General of Accounts under the Finance Ministry.





The wages for September 2026 of the industrial employees of the central government may also be disbursed in advance on September 25, 2026, it said.





The pension for September 2026 of all central government pensioners may also be disbursed by bank/PAOs on September 25, 2026, it said.





"The salary/wages/pension so disbursed is to be treated as advance payments and will be subject to adjustment after the full month's salary/wages/pension of each employee/pensioner is determined. The adjustment, if any, will be made without exception from the salary/wages for October 2026," it said.





As the strike period coincides with the closing days of the current quarter, it said, payments and other banking transactions scheduled towards the end of September 2026 may also be processed in advance, wherever feasible, to avoid delays and disruptions caused by the proposed strike.





"The concerned Ministries/Departments are requested to bring these instructions to the notice of their offices for necessary action immediately," it said.





The Reserve Bank of India has also been requested to communicate the instructions to the paying branches of banks, the memorandum stated.





Meanwhile, the finance ministry also directed all banks, including Regional Rural Banks, to remain open on Sunday for convenience of customers in view of the strike.





Many public sector banks have started issuing advisories to their customers to use digital channels such as mobile banking, ATM, internet banking, BC Point and UPI for banking needs if the strike materialises.





Banks have also advised their customers to complete essential banking transactions well in advance of the proposed strike dates to avoid any inconvenience.





The proposed 3-day strike period also coincides with the half-yearly closing of banks on September 30, a date of particular significance for reconciliation, provisioning and treasury and market operations.