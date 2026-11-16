Congress stands with gig workers, considers them partners in progress: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dedicated the gig workers' welfare legislation enacted by the Telangana government to the workers, describing them as the foundation of the economy and partners in progress.





Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the ideology of BJP-RSS is aimed at benefiting big capitalists like "Adani, Ambani" while treating workers like bonded labourers.





Rahul Gandhi participated in a bike rally with gig workers from state-run Silparamam craft and cultural village to the Jayabheri Ground before addressing them.





He rode pillion on a scooter driven by a woman.





Recalling his meeting gig workers before the assembly polls, he said the Congress has delivered on its promise of providing social security and protection to the gig workers by ensuring the enactment of the legislation by the state government.





Under the law, the gig workers will be entitled to Rs five lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance and the government will provide wi-fi enabled rest zones, he said.





Noting that social media platforms and mega companies thrive on data, he said gig workers, however, have not been able to access the data related to their work, including their deliveries and earnings.





"It's your data, your hard work and you could not even see your data. This law will give you right over your data," he said.





He said one per cent of the earnings of gig workers on every transaction would be deposited in their bank account for their future security.





Pointing out the lack of dedicated rest zones for gig workers, he said the state government would set up wi-fi enabled rest zones in Hyderabad and other towns.





"There are two ideologies in 21st century. One, BJP-RSS ideology. They want to make you bonded labour. They want you to work for 24 hours, give your blood and sweat and suffer injuries and die in accidents. The full benefit should go to crorepatis, Ambani, Adani and you don't reap the benefits of your hard work," he alleged.





According to Rahul Gandhi, his ideology is to regard the workers as foundation of the country, partners and protect gig workers.





He urged the gig workers not to worry and said he, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and the government would stand by them.





Earlier, the Chief Minister said the state government's gig workers welfare legislation is being dedicated to the gig workers on the occasion of the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.





The state government passed the legislation as per the directives of Rahul Gandhi, he said.





Reddy thanked activist Nikhil Dey for helping the state government in drafting the legislation.





The legislation was made by taking inputs from representatives of gig workers and others and not by preparing in closed doors, he added.





The state government enacted the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, in March this year after Rahul Gandhi highlighted the concerns of the gig workers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.