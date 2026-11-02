Delhi pollution curbs: Fines worth Rs 68 lakh imposed, 1,539 vehicles turned back at border on day 1

Delhi authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation totalling Rs 68.4 lakh on the first day of the Winter Action Plan, with nearly 15,000 vehicles checked, 1,539 turned back at border points and 566 challans issued for violations of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms.





According to official data available till 5 pm on Sunday, the total amount comprised Rs 56.6 lakh in penalties for PUCC violations, Rs 2 lakh in fines for violations of border entry restrictions and Rs 9.8 lakh in environmental compensation for construction and demolition-related violations.





Under the enforcement of the ban on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles, 14,930 vehicles were checked by the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department, and about 10.31 per cent of them were turned back.





Up to 127 challans were issued, and 62 vehicles were impounded as well, with Delhi Traffic Police's enforcement teams imposing fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh.





Among the vehicles turned back, 140 were light motor vehicles (LMVs), 54 light commercial vehicles (LCVs), 95 heavy goods vehicles (MGVs/HGVs) and 34 buses.





Among 1,423 two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other vehicles checked, 789 were turned back and 38 impounded.





Additionally, 7,279 non-destined vehicles were checked, of which 314 were turned back, with no challans issued, according to the environment department's data.





Vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles (EVs) and those involved in essential services were exempted from the restrictions. A total of 740 such vehicles were verified and allowed entry.





In a separate enforcement drive against vehicles operating without valid PUCC, authorities issued 566 challans and imposed penalties amounting to Rs 56.6 lakh.





The Delhi Traffic Police issued 493 challans, imposing fines of Rs 49.3 lakh, while the Transport Department issued 73 challans, amounting to Rs 7.3 lakh.





Enforcement against dust pollution at construction and demolition sites also resulted in environmental compensation amounting to Rs 9.8 lakh.





According to the report, 300 construction sites were inspected, of which 32 were reported to be violating dust control norms. These included 91 large sites, with plot areas above 500 square metres, of which 16 were found violating the norms.





Two closure directions and four show-cause notices were issued to the large sites, while environmental compensation of Rs 4 lakh was imposed.





Among the 209 smaller sites, with plot areas below 500 square metres, 17 were found violating the norms. Authorities issued 15 closure directions and 15 show-cause notices, imposing environmental compensation of Rs 5.8 lakh.





In all, 17 closure directions and 19 show-cause notices were issued, with environmental compensation of Rs 9.8 lakh imposed across the 300 inspected sites. No violations of dust control norms were reported at exempted infrastructure projects.





Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a post on X that enforcement teams were checking compliance with vehicle entry restrictions, Pollution Under Control Certificate norms and construction dust regulations.





"Today 14,930 vehicles checked, 566 PUC challans and 300 sites inspected. Keep PUC valid, follow entry rules and dust norms. The quest for clean air needs our collective efforts," he said.

The restrictions under Winter Action Plan will remain in force for varying periods between November 1 and February 28 to combat air pollution.





Pre-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi cannot enter the national capital until January 31. All dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities have also been barred except for specified essential public infrastructure projects. There is also a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, barring certain exemptions, between December 10 and January 20.





Parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi have also been doubled for the period till February 28.





Government and private offices are also required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services have been exempted.