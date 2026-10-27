Delhi's draft IT policy targets 200 GCCs, tech districts, 100 pc online govt services

The Delhi government will work to set up over 200 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and train up to six lakh young people in digital skills, while aiming to digitise all notified government services and strengthen technology-driven governance, officials said on Tuesday.





The Information Technology (IT) Department of the Union Territory government has prepared a draft IT policy for 2026-2031, which will come into force after necessary approvals.





According to the draft, two dedicated Innovation and Technology Districts will be established, with South Delhi, Dwarka, and East Delhi identified as priority areas. These districts will serve as well-equipped hubs providing office space, labs, co-working facilities and other infrastructure for tech companies and start-ups.





Officials said the target is to develop at least one tech district during the five-year policy period.





A Delhi State Data Centre is also proposed to become operational by 2027, alongside a round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring centre. AI and predictive analytics would be used in areas such as traffic management, pollution monitoring, public health forecasting and fraud detection.





The draft proposes four dedicated funds, including annual allocations of Rs 5 crore each for GCC facilitation, emerging technology and skills development, and Rs 10 crore for GovTech innovation, subject to budgetary allocation and concurrence of the Finance Department.





By offering financial incentives to tech companies, the draft policy seeks to make Delhi a major hub for IT investment, startups, and emerging technologies.





It also aims to improve public service delivery through the intervention of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics and integrated digital systems.





A salient feature of the draft IT policy is a proposed single-window facility to attract investments. The government has proposed a single-window clearance mechanism, targeting the processing of standard approvals within 30 days.





A dedicated GCC Facilitation Cell would act as a single point of contact for companies seeking to establish operations in Delhi.





A series of incentives proposed in the draft policy includes a 10 per cent electricity tariff rebate for eligible IT and IT-enabled services companies and GCCs, along with reimbursement of internet expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh annually for three years, to attract investments to Delhi.





The GCCs creating more than 500 jobs would receive an employment incentive of Rs 25,000 per employee annually for three years, according to the draft IT Policy.





The draft policy also proposes a diversity incentive of Rs 5,000 per month for each eligible woman, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe employee, and person with disability for five years.





Reimbursement of training expenses, artificial intelligence computing credits and assistance for cybersecurity certifications are other proposed incentives.





Training 5-6 lakh young people by 2031 in emerging technology areas such as AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics. It has also set a target of increasing women's representation in the technology workforce to 40 per cent, which is one of the main objectives of the draft policy.





It also envisions bringing 100 per cent of notified government services online through a unified portal, 'myDelhi', and ensuring complete adoption of e-office and digital workflow systems across all government departments.





It also aims to integrate digital governance systems across departments, reduce paperwork and physical visits, and use AI and data analytics to improve the speed, quality and targeting of public services.