France expands parental leave to reverse falling birth rates

France has rolled out expanded paid parental leave for new mothers and fathers, as President Emmanuel Macron's government steps up efforts to reverse the country's declining birth rate and address mounting demographic challenges.





The new measures, which came into force on Wednesday, allow parents to share an additional one or two months of paid leave on top of existing maternity and paternity entitlements. Parents taking the extra leave will receive 70% of their net salary during the first month and 60% during the second.





The provisions apply to parents of children born on or after January 1, 2026, and extend to adoptive parents.





The reform forms part of a broader demographic strategy unveiled by President Macron in 2024 to combat infertility and encourage higher birth rates. At the time, the French president described the initiative as a step toward the country's "demographic re-armament," warning that population decline posed a long-term economic and social challenge.





Previously, mothers in France were entitled to just under four months of paid maternity leave for their first child, while fathers could take 28 days of paid leave following a birth. The additional shared leave is intended to give families greater flexibility during the early months of parenthood.





The policy comes as France confronts a historic demographic shift. According to the National Statistics Institute, the country recorded fewer births than deaths in 2025 for the first time since the end of World War II. The trend reflects a broader decline in fertility rates across the European Union, where governments are increasingly turning to family-friendly policies to counter ageing populations and shrinking workforces.





While supporters say the expanded leave could make it easier for parents to balance childcare and work responsibilities, critics argue the reform does little to address gender inequality.





Feminist organisations have criticised the policy, saying that because the additional leave is shared rather than individually allocated to each parent, it is likely to be taken primarily by the lower-earning partner, typically the mother. They argue this could reinforce existing disparities in career progression and earnings instead of encouraging a more equal division of caregiving responsibilities.





The debate underscores the balancing act facing policymakers across Europe as they seek to boost birth rates without placing a disproportionate burden on women or undermining labour force participation.





For France, the expanded parental leave marks another attempt to make family life more financially sustainable, even as questions remain over whether such measures alone can reverse years of declining fertility.