Global governance stagnates, with backsliding more common than progress: ILO report

Global governance has shown little improvement over nearly three decades, with setbacks outpacing gains and more than half of the world’s economies operating in conditions that create uncertainty for business and investment, according to a new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).





The study, produced by the ILO’s Bureau for Employers’ Activities, analyses governance trends across 208 economies between 1996 and 2024. It finds that despite ongoing reform efforts, overall governance performance has remained largely unchanged, reflecting a pattern of incremental progress offset by frequent declines.





A fragmented global landscape





The report paints a stark picture of uneven governance conditions worldwide. Only 7.2% of economies qualify as operating in “sound” governance environments, marked by strong institutions, stability, and predictability. In contrast, 52.9% face governance conditions that heighten uncertainty for businesses and investors.





While a modest share of countries fall into a “satisfactory” category, a significant proportion continue to grapple with institutional and regulatory weaknesses. At the extreme end, a small but critical group of countries faces severe governance breakdowns, where instability, weak institutions, and conflict make economic activity highly risky.





Overall, global governance scores have remained broadly flat since the mid-1990s, underscoring what the report calls a “world of stagnation.”





Decline more likely than progress





One of the report’s most striking findings is that governance is easier to lose than to build. Countries that demonstrated strong governance decades ago largely remain ahead, while those with weaker systems have struggled to catch up.





However, when change does occur, it is more likely to be negative than positive. Nearly one-third of top-performing countries experienced a decline in rankings over time.





Political governance, including accountability, stability, and checks on executive power, emerges as the most vulnerable dimension. While regulatory and institutional improvements can be built gradually, political systems are more prone to erosion, particularly amid rising polarisation and weakening oversight.





This dynamic, the report notes, highlights the need to actively protect governance gains rather than assume they will endure.





Direct link to investment flows





The findings also reinforce a strong connection between governance quality and a country’s ability to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).





Countries with stable, predictable governance environments consistently attract higher levels of investment, even when accounting for other factors such as market size, infrastructure, and macroeconomic conditions.





Governance, the report argues, acts as a foundational enabler, determining whether broader economic advantages can translate into sustained investment and job creation.