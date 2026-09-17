India should aspire to be among early leaders in emerging tech: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies and asserted that the government is committed to a predictable and responsive policy environment.





Charing a semiconductor roundtable with leading CEOs here, the prime minister also emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the government and the semiconductor industry in shaping India's technology future.





He highlighted India's strong foundation of talent, technology adoption and infrastructure, and called for greater industry participation in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.





Modi said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies and noted the significant progress made in the semiconductor sector.





He said the ecosystem is now moving from foundational efforts to a phase of greater scale and opportunity.





The prime minister reiterated the government's commitment to a predictable and responsive policy environment, while emphasising that policies must evolve in line with technological advancements and industry requirements, the statement said.





He invited industry leaders to share suggestions on policy and administrative measures, and assured them that their inputs would be given due consideration in further strengthening the sector.





Modi encouraged industry leaders to actively participate in the next phase of India's semiconductor growth.





In a post on X, the prime minister said, "During this evening's Semiconductor Roundtable with CEOs, I emphasised: Unequivocal support to the semiconductor industry from the Centre, predictable and responsive policy environment, continued focus on skilling, innovation and infrastructure upgradation, furthering every effort towards making India a leader in emerging technologies."





The CEOs appreciated the government's sustained efforts to develop India's semiconductor capabilities, noting the progress made in manufacturing, design, infrastructure and talent development.





They expressed confidence in the opportunities emerging under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 and in the country's potential to build capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, including manufacturing, research and development (R&D), advanced technologies and supporting industries.





Referring to the target of training one crore people in AI, Modi said India's talent pool, combined with the experience and capabilities of global industry leaders, can create significant opportunities.





Appreciating the prime minister's leadership and support, the CEOs said the progress achieved in recent years has created a strong foundation for further industry participation.

They expressed their commitment to contributing to India's emergence as a globally-competitive semiconductor-and-technology hub.





The meeting was attended by CEOs, heads and representatives of various organisations, including SEMI, Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, Merck, Tokyo Electron Limited, FujiFilm, AMD, Intel, Tata Electronics, Lam Research, Rapidus, NXP, Foxconn, Semi Conductor Devices, Advantest, Celesta Capital, CG Power and IBM Research.