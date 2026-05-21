Jeff Bezos calls for zero income tax on lower earners, wins support from Elon Musk and leaders

Jeff Bezos has reignited debate around taxation, inequality, and the future economic impact of artificial intelligence after calling for the bottom half of income earners in the United States to pay zero federal income tax, a stance that quickly drew reactions from prominent business and technology leaders, including Elon Musk.





Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box from Merritt Island, Bezos argued that the tax contribution from lower-income Americans is relatively small for the government but can make a meaningful difference to households struggling with inflation and rising living costs.





“The top 1 per cent of taxpayers pay about 40 per cent of all tax revenue, and the bottom half pay 3 per cent,” Bezos said. “I don’t think it should be 3 per cent. I think it should be zero.”





Using the example of a healthcare worker earning $75,000 annually, Bezos questioned why working-class Americans should continue paying federal income taxes amid mounting affordability pressures.





“We shouldn't be asking this nurse in Queens to send money to Washington,” he said. “They should be sending her an apology.”





The comments come at a time when economic inequality, inflation, and the widening gap between higher- and lower-income households remain central political and business concerns in the United States.





According to data cited from the Tax Foundation, the bottom half of taxpayers accounted for just 3 per cent of federal income taxes in 2023, despite representing more than 76 million households. Meanwhile, the top 1 per cent contributed nearly 38 per cent of total income tax revenue.





Bezos’ remarks also aligned with broader conversations emerging among policymakers. Cory Booker recently proposed the “Keep Your Pay Act,” which seeks to make the first $75,000 of household income tax-free for qualifying families.





“No income tax on the first $75,000 families earn would be a game changer for working people,” Booker said while introducing the proposal earlier this year.





Beyond taxation, Bezos used the interview to defend the role of large corporations and for-profit businesses in driving societal progress. He argued that entrepreneurs and billionaires often create more value through building companies than through traditional philanthropy alone.





“If I do my job right, the value to society and civilization from my for-profit companies will be much, much larger than the good that I do with my charitable giving,” Bezos said.





He pointed to Amazon as an example of a business that has generated employment, infrastructure, lower consumer prices, and large-scale convenience for millions of people.