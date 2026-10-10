Talent mobility adds value to both economies: India on US decision on green card restrictions

India on Friday reacted sharply to the US decision on permanent labour certification programme for certain leading IT companies, including a number of Indian giants.





"We are aware of the US Department of Labor's decision concerning the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme for certain companies," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.





The MEA said: "It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US."





It said the steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries.

New Delhi also took strong exception to US Vice President JD Vance's remarks on PERM.





"We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem," he said.





"Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity," he said.





"Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive," the MEA added.