91% of Indian employees use food breaks to connect with colleagues. Is this the new collaboration hub?

Workplace cafeterias may be playing a bigger role in employee engagement than organisations realise. A new study finds that 91% of Indian employees use food and drink breaks to catch up with colleagues, highlighting how shared dining spaces are becoming important settings for workplace interaction.





The findings, part of Compass Group India's Everyday Wellbeing @ Workplace report, based on the Global Eating@Work Study 2026, point to a growing connection between food, employee relationships and workplace experience.





The study suggests that workplace dining is no longer limited to providing meals. For many employees, it also offers an opportunity to step away from their desks, interact with colleagues and build connections outside formal meetings.





Workplace connections at break time





The study found that 91% of Indian employees try to catch up with colleagues over food and drinks at work, compared with 69% globally.





This difference highlights the importance of shared dining experiences in India's workplace environment.





Food breaks provide employees with opportunities for informal conversations, allowing interactions to happen beyond scheduled meetings and team discussions.





For organisations, this creates an opportunity to look at workplace dining as part of their broader employee experience strategy. Cafeterias and dining areas can serve as common spaces where employees from different teams and functions interact.





The findings also indicate that the role of workplace food extends beyond convenience, with 93% of Indian employees saying that what they consume directly affects how they feel.





Food is also linked to employee mood and wellbeing





The report further highlights the relationship between food choices and emotional wellbeing.





Around 70% of Indian adults are classified as emotional eaters, with significantly higher perceived stress.





Additionally, 55% of respondents agree that tasty food helps reduce stress by uplifting their mood.





The findings underline how food can influence employees' everyday experiences at work. While workplace dining cannot replace broader employee wellbeing initiatives, accessible food options and comfortable dining spaces can contribute to a more supportive work environment.





Manika Awasthi, Chief People and Safety Officer, Compass Group India said, "Employee experience is shaped by the small choices people make every day. Whether employees feel comfortable taking a break, stepping away for lunch, moving during the day or connecting with colleagues has a direct impact on engagement and wellbeing.





"The organisations that will lead the future of work are those that make healthy behaviours a natural part of how work gets done, creating workplaces where people can thrive and perform at their best,” she added.





What this means for employers





The findings present an opportunity for organisations to rethink the role of workplace dining within their employee experience strategies.





Instead of treating cafeterias purely as operational facilities, employers could consider how their design, food choices and accessibility influence employee interaction and satisfaction.





Creating comfortable shared dining spaces, offering menus that reflect regional preferences and ensuring employees have sufficient time to take breaks could help organisations make workplace dining more meaningful.





As businesses continue to focus on employee engagement, workplace culture and wellbeing, the cafeteria could emerge as an important but often overlooked space for building connections across the workforce.