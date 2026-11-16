Accenture freezes salary hikes but offers up to 26% bonuses

Accenture has announced performance-linked bonuses of up to 26% for its top-performing employees in India as part of its November 2026 rewards cycle, even as regular salary increments and promotions remain largely on hold.





The payouts will vary according to employee performance ratings, with some eligible employees receiving bonuses starting at 8%, according to a report by Moneycontrol.





The latest compensation decision highlights the company's approach to rewarding high performers while keeping broader salary revisions limited. Employees categorised as non-performers have reportedly been excluded from the bonus payouts.





Accenture November 2026 bonus: Who qualifies?





Accenture follows a performance-linked bonus structure based on employees' career levels and appraisal ratings.

Employees up to Career Level 9, including team leads, are eligible for two bonus cycles annually, generally in June and November.

Employees above Career Level 9 receive their annual performance bonus, typically in November.

Payouts are determined by individual performance categories, with higher ratings attracting larger rewards.

Why are salary increments on hold?





The limited salary revisions are linked to Accenture's revised appraisal and promotion schedule.

The company has shifted its primary cycle for promotions and base salary adjustments to June, making the November-December period largely focused on variable compensation.





Salary increases outside the main appraisal cycle are generally restricted to exceptional cases, including certain promotions. Employees who have remained at the same career level have reportedly not received base salary revisions in the latest cycle.





Accenture had not officially responded to Moneycontrol's queries regarding the latest bonus payouts and compensation decisions at the time of publication.





Previous appraisal cycle





Accenture's June 2025 appraisal cycle saw salary increases ranging from 3% to 13% for employees at Career Level 8 and above, marking their first pay revisions in nearly two and a half years.





The company also promoted nearly 50,000 employees globally during that cycle, including around 15,000 in India.





AI adoption alters workforce priorities





The compensation changes come as the IT services industry navigates changing client spending patterns, cautious technology investments and pressure to improve operational efficiency.





The growing adoption of AI is also changing workforce requirements, with companies increasingly seeking specialised talent across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics and digital transformation.





For Accenture, the latest rewards cycle reflects the challenge of retaining skilled employees and recognising individual contributions while managing compensation costs amid an evolving technology services market.