CAIT, NASSCOM sign pact to train traders across India in AI, cyber security, digital marketing

Traders body CAIT and IT industry body Nasscom have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to train traders across India in AI, cybersecurity and digital marketing.





The pact, signed under the programme "Tech Connect for Traders and MSMEs – Accelerating Digital Transformation", was signed in the presence of Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada.





The minister emphasised that adopting digital technologies is no longer an option but a necessity in today's business environment. He expressed confidence that this initiative would enable small traders to leverage technology effectively, expand their businesses, access new market opportunities, and strengthen their competitiveness in the global marketplace.





CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal said that embracing digital platforms has become essential for traders in today's rapidly evolving business environment. Consumers are increasingly shifting towards digital channels, and traders who fail to adopt emerging technologies in time risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive market, he added.