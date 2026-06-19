US jobless claims ease as labour market holds firm

Applications for unemployment benefits in the United States fell slightly last week, signalling that layoffs remain subdued despite ongoing economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures, as reported by multiple media reports.

Data released by the US Labor Department showed initial jobless claims declined by 4,000 to 226,000 in the week ended June 13, broadly matching economists’ expectations of 225,000. The figures remain within the historically low range that has characterised the labour market in recent years.

Weekly unemployment benefit filings are closely watched as a real-time indicator of layoffs and broader labour market conditions.

Hiring stays resilient

The latest claims data comes as the US jobs market continues to show resilience. Concerns that conflict in the Middle East could weaken employment have eased somewhat, with hiring improving after a sluggish 2025.

US employers added 172,000 jobs in May, while average monthly job gains over the past three months reached 188,000, marking the strongest hiring period since early 2024. The unemployment rate remains low at 4.3%.

Job openings also strengthened, rising to 7.6 million in April from 6.9 million in March, the highest level recorded since May 2024.

Inflation remains challenge

While employment indicators have remained stable, inflation continues to pose challenges for policymakers and businesses.

Consumer inflation accelerated to 4.2% in May, reaching its highest level in three years after rising fuel costs linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Elevated energy prices have increased pressure on household budgets and business costs, potentially affecting future hiring decisions.

Earlier this week, Iran and the United States reached an agreement aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a development that could help ease energy market concerns.

Fed keeps rates steady

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting, the first chaired by Kevin Warsh following the departure of Jerome Powell.

With inflation still well above the central bank’s 2% target, some policymakers have indicated they may consider raising rates later this year. Higher borrowing costs can help curb inflation but may also dampen business investment and recruitment activity.

At the same time, growing investment in artificial intelligence is creating fresh uncertainty around employment trends, as companies weigh the costs of adopting new technologies and their potential impact on jobs.

Continuing claims rise

Although new claims declined, the four-week moving average, which smooths weekly volatility, increased by 4,000 to 223,250.

Continuing claims, representing the total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits, rose by 24,000 to 1.81 million in the week ended June 6, slightly above market expectations.

Recent workforce reductions have been announced by several major employers, including Verizon Communications, UPS, Amazon, Disney, Starbucks and Walmart.