Haryana launches ₹5 lakh crore industrial drive, eyes 10 lakh jobs

The Haryana government has unveiled an ambitious new industrial policy aimed at bringing massive investment, creating lakhs of jobs and pushing the State towards cleaner transport in NCR regions, as reported by PTI.





The “Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026”, approved by the State Cabinet on Monday, targets fresh investments worth ₹5 lakh crore and the creation of 10 lakh jobs over the next five years.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.





Along with the industrial policy, the government also approved new rules for app-based taxi and delivery companies to reduce pollution and improve air quality in Haryana’s NCR areas.





Jobs focus





The new policy replaces Haryana’s older industrial policy from 2020 and is being presented as a major push to attract businesses and generate employment.





To encourage companies to hire local youth, the government has sharply increased the employment subsidy. Industries can now get up to ₹1 lakh per employee every year for 10 years if they recruit youth registered on the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal.





The policy also offers capital subsidies for new industries and incentives for research and development projects.





Officials say the wider aim is to make Haryana a stronger hub for manufacturing, technology, green industries and exports.





A senior government official involved in drafting the policy said the vision goes beyond just attracting factories.





“From semiconductors to creative industries, from life-saving medicines to green recycling and from digital infrastructure to agriculture-based industries, these policies will define the new industrial direction of modern Haryana,” said the official.





New zones

The government has also changed how industrial regions in the State will be classified.





The old A, B, C and D category system has been scrapped. In its place, areas will now be grouped as Core, Intermediate, Sub-Prime and Prime/Focus Areas.





Officials say this has been done to reduce regional imbalance and spread industrial growth more evenly across the State.





The policy also promises tax-related incentives. Large industrial units can receive SGST reimbursement benefits for seven years, mega projects for 10 years and ultra mega projects for up to 12 years under special packages.





Before finalising the policy, the Chief Minister held discussions with industrialists and industry associations to gather feedback.





Cleaner vehicles





The Cabinet also cleared new transport rules aimed at cutting pollution in Haryana’s NCR districts.





The rules follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Commission for Air Quality Management.





Under the new rules, all vehicles added to the fleets of aggregators, delivery companies and e-commerce firms in NCR areas from January 1, 2026 must either run on CNG, cleaner fuels or be electric vehicles.





The government has also said that only CNG or electric autorickshaws can now be added to existing fleets in NCR regions.





Tougher rules





The State has introduced stricter regulations for app-based taxi operators and delivery service providers.





The new framework includes mandatory licences for aggregators, rules for onboarding drivers and vehicles, passenger safety measures, insurance cover, grievance systems and cybersecurity standards for mobile apps.





Training programmes for drivers and fare regulations have also been included.





The government believes these steps will help Haryana balance industrial growth with cleaner and safer urban transport.