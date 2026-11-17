India's unemployment rate declined marginally to 4.9 per cent in October from 5 per cent in September, as female labour force participation and workforce participation improved, particularly in rural areas, according to government data released on Monday.





The overall unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above was also 0.3 percentage points lower than the 5.2 per cent recorded in October 2025, the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) bulletin released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.





Overall urban unemployment declined to 6.7 per cent from 6.9 per cent in September, while rural unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent.





The improvement was accompanied by an increase in the female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), which rose to 35 per cent in October from 34.6 per cent in September and 34.2 per cent a year earlier, reaching its highest level since February 2026.





The rural female LFPR increased to 39.5 per cent from 38.9 per cent in September, while urban female participation remained unchanged at 25.9 per cent.





The overall LFPR, which measures the proportion of the population that is either working or seeking or available for work, increased to 55.7 per cent in October from 55.5 per cent in September. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the proportion of the population that is employed, also improved to 53 per cent from 52.7 per cent over the same period.





Rural areas led the improvement, with the LFPR rising to 58.4 per cent from 58 per cent in September, while urban participation edged down to 50.5 per cent from 50.7 per cent.





Female unemployment declined to 5 per cent in October from 5.2 per cent in September, while male unemployment remained unchanged at 4.9 per cent. Urban female unemployment fell to 8.7 per cent from 9.2 per cent over the month, while in rural areas it eased to 3.8 per cent from 3.9 per cent, its lowest level recorded during 2026.





The latest estimates are based on a survey of 3,70,475 people, comprising 2,11,474 respondents in rural areas and 1,59,001 in urban areas.





The PLFS, conducted by the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, is India's principal source of data on employment, unemployment and labour force participation. The monthly estimates follow the Current Weekly Status approach and cover people aged 15 years and above.