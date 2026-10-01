Air India's incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam gets security clearance

Air India's incoming CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam has received security clearance and is expected to formally take charge of the airline on Thursday, according to sources.





An Ethiopian national, Gebremariam's appointment at Air India's helm was announced on August 5 and he is taking over at a time when the airline is working on its ambitious expansion plans amid multiple external headwinds.





When contacted regarding Gebremariam getting security clearance, an Air India spokesperson confirmed the development.





The sources said Gebremariam would be officially taking charge on Thursday.





Gebremariam, who is the second foreign CEO and MD to head loss-making Air India, replaces New Zealander Campbell Wilson.





During a townhall with the staff on September 28, Gebremariam said cost discipline must become part of Air India's culture as well as identified sustainable profitability, safety and operational reliability as key priorities for the airline.





He also plans to introduce programmes that reward employees for ideas that deliver measurable cost savings and improve operational efficiency.