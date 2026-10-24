Bajaj General Insurance appoints Deepak Reddy as CEO designate

Bajaj General Insurance (formerly Bajaj Allianz General Insurance), an unlisted subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, announced the appointment of Deepak Reddy as CEO-designate, effective January 1.





He will take charge as MD and CEO on April 1, 2027, subject to approval of the insurance regulator Irdai, Bajaj General Insurance said in a statement.





Incumbent Tapan Singhel will continue as MD and CEO until March 31, 2027, ensuring a seamless transition, it added.





Appreciating the role of Singhel, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, said that under his leadership, the company has earned a reputation for underwriting discipline, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customers. His legacy is not just a successful business, but a strong institution built to endure.





As India's insurance sector enters its next phase of growth, the opportunity to protect more lives, livelihoods and businesses is immense, he said, adding that Reddy is expected to lead Bajaj General Insurance into its next chapter.