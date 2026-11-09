Birlasoft names Madhavan Hariharan CEO as Angan Guha returns to Wipro

IT firm Birlasoft, part of the CKA Birla Group, on Friday announced the appointment of Madhavan Hariharan as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective December 8, succeeding Angan Guha, who is rejoining Wipro to head its Americas 2 strategic market unit.

Hariharan has worked closely with Birlasoft for several years through his leadership roles in the CKA Birla Group, a company said.





As group chief financial officer (CFO), he worked with the Birlasoft leadership team and chairpersons on setting strategic priorities and improving organisational performance. Over his career, Hariharan has led several business transformations, growth initiatives and strategic transactions across the group’s companies, the statement said.





“Madhavan brings a unique combination of strategic vision, operational discipline and deep familiarity with Birlasoft. Having worked closely with the company over several years, he has played an important role in shaping strategic priorities, strengthening performance and supporting Birlasoft’s transformation journey.





"His wide leadership experience across the CKA Birla Group, coupled with his proven ability to drive business transformation and long-term value creation, makes him ideally positioned to lead Birlasoft into its next chapter,” Amita Birla, Chairman of Birlasoft, said.





Wipro has appointed Guha as President and Chief Executive Officer of its Americas 2 strategic market unit, effective December 8. He will report to Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia and will be a member of the Wipro Executive Leadership Team. Guha spent over 28 years at Wipro in several senior leadership roles, including CEO of the Americas 2 business unit, before joining Birlasoft as CEO and Managing Director.