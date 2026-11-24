Cashify has appointed Kartik Rao as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), marking a new leadership addition to the re-commerce company's senior management team.





Rao joins Cashify from Vahan.ai, where he served as Chief People Officer from April 2025 to November 2026.





At Vahan.ai, he was responsible for shaping the company's people strategy and supporting its growth as an AI-first organisation focused on expanding employment opportunities for India's blue-collar workforce.





Takes charge of people strategy at Cashify





In his new role, Rao will oversee Cashify's human resources and people strategy across its refurbished smartphone, device repair and recommerce businesses. He will be based at the company's headquarters in Gurugram.





His appointment comes as Cashify continues to strengthen its position in India's recommerce market, which includes refurbished devices, repairs and the resale of pre-owned electronics.





Career trajectory





Before joining Cashify, Rao spent nearly 20 months at Vahan.ai as Chief People Officer, where he contributed to building an AI-first organisation and shaping its people agenda.





Prior to Vahan.ai, he spent nearly four years at The Good Glamm Group, serving as Group Chief People Officer and later taking on additional responsibilities as Senior Vice President, Founder Initiatives.





During his tenure, he led the group's people and culture function across its businesses and international markets, including the US and the Middle East.





His responsibilities included organisational design, mergers and acquisitions, leadership partnerships, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, performance management, learning and development, and people operations.





Experience across consumer brands and technology businesses





Rao has also held senior leadership positions at Bewakoof.com, where he served as Chief People Officer and Chief of Staff, and at REA India, where he led People and Culture, organisational development and talent management.





At REA India, he was part of the core team overseeing multiple mergers and acquisitions, including people and culture integration, organisational change management and HR process alignment.





His earlier career also includes experience in talent acquisition and business partnering, giving him exposure to leadership hiring, organisational effectiveness and workforce transformation.





Rao holds a bachelor's degree in Business and Commerce from Delhi University and a certification in Organisation Development, Organisational Psychology and Development from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.