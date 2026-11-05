Dabur Global CEO Mohit Malhotra quits after 3 decades; Herjit Singh Bhalla to lead India business

Homegrown Ayurvedic products and FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday announced a leadership restructuring, with its Global Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director Mohit Malhotra resigning after nearly three decades to pursue personal interests.





Malhotra, who joined Dabur as a Management Trainee more than three decades ago, has witnessed the transition of the company from a Rs 250-crore firm to a multinational FMCG major with revenue of over Rs 13,000 crore and presence across 100 countries.





His resignation will be effective November 13, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.





Dabur India has appointed Herjit Singh Bhalla, currently Chief Executive Officer of its India business, as “an Additional Director and also a Whole-time Director of the company with effect from November 14, 2026, for a period of five years”, which will be subject to regulatory approvals.





He will continue to lead the growth agenda for the India business, representing the company and advancing its strategic priorities in its principal market, it said.





While P D Narang, an existing Whole-time Director, will continue to provide strategic guidance across the Dabur Group's businesses, including oversight of its international operations.





In another board-level reshuffle, Dabur has appointed Gopal Krishna Jain as a Non-Executive Independent Director for two consecutive years, effective December 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.





The board has also designated Independent Director Romesh Sobti as the Lead Independent Director with effect from January 1, 2027. He will replace Mukesh Hari Butani, whose tenure as Lead Independent Director ends in December.





Ashok Kumar Jain, Executive Vice President (Finance), Group Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, will superannuate from the company on November 30, 2026.





Ankush Jain, the company's current Chief Financial Officer, will additionally take over as Compliance Officer from December 1.





“The company shall be seeking requisite approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of postal ballot for the aforesaid appointment of Directors. The process, timelines and other requisite details of the postal ballot will be communicated in due course,” it said.