Walmart-owned Flipkart is set for a leadership transition, with chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy stepping down after nearly 10 years at the helm. The e-commerce major will announce his successor in the coming weeks, according to a report by Reuters on Wednesday.

Balaji Thiagarajan, who currently serves as Flipkart's chief product and technology officer, will lead the organisation until the new CEO is appointed, the company said.





The departure marks a significant change in leadership as Flipkart navigates its next phase of business expansion, intensifying competition and preparations for a potential public listing in India.

From tiger global to leading Flipkart

Krishnamurthy was appointed CEO of Flipkart in January 2017 and became group CEO in 2018. Before joining the e-commerce company, he worked at Tiger Global Management, an early investor in Flipkart.

His appointment followed the transition of founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal away from executive control. He continued to lead the company after Walmart acquired a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in 2018 for approximately $16 billion.

Over the years, Krishnamurthy oversaw Flipkart's expansion beyond its core e-commerce business into categories such as grocery and fintech.





IPO plans remain uncertain

Krishnamurthy's departure comes as Flipkart continues to work towards a potential domestic stock market listing.





In March, the company completed the relocation of its holding company's domicile from Singapore to India, a significant step towards a possible Indian IPO.

However, the timeline for the listing remains unclear. In July, Krishnamurthy told *Business Standard* that the decision would rest with the company's shareholders and board.

The leadership transition comes at a time when Flipkart is also exploring new business opportunities to strengthen its market position.

Revenue rises as losses narrow

Alongside its expansion plans, Flipkart has been working to improve its financial performance. Flipkart Group's revenue increased 18 per cent to Rs 1,45,880 crore in FY26, while its consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 8,468 crore from ₹8,646 crore in the previous financial year.

Krishnamurthy's exit marks the end of a nearly decade-long leadership stint during which Flipkart transitioned into Walmart's ownership, expanded into newer business segments and strengthened its position in India's e-commerce market.

With a successor expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the next leadership team will take charge as the company balances growth ambitions, profitability and its potential public-market debut.