Hathway Cable & Datacom CEO Tavinderjit Singh Panesar steps down

Hathway Cable & Datacom chief executive officer Tavinderjit Singh Panesar has stepped down from his role, marking a significant leadership transition for the cable television and broadband company. The move comes after a four-year stint at the helm, during which Panesar led the company through a period of expansion in broadband services and digital distribution.





Panesar joined Hathway as CEO in April 2022 and played a key role in driving strategic initiatives, strengthening broadcast partnerships and improving operational efficiency across markets. He also focused on enhancing content acquisition strategies and refining the company’s distribution framework amid rising competition in India’s fast-evolving digital entertainment landscape.





Before taking over as CEO, Panesar held several leadership roles within the broader Jio Platforms ecosystem, including heading strategic initiatives and broadcast partnerships at Hathway Digital. Earlier in his career, he served as president at DSport India, where he led programming, operations and nationwide distribution growth in the sports broadcasting segment.





Industry reports earlier this year had indicated that Panesar would step down following the completion of his tenure in August 2026. He has also been associated with the All India Digital Cable Federation, contributing to policy discussions and broader developments in India’s digital cable sector.





As part of the leadership transition, Gurjeev Singh Kapoor will take over as chief executive officer. Kapoor is expected to lead Hathway’s next phase of growth as the company sharpens its focus on broadband expansion, digital infrastructure and integrated media distribution.





The leadership change comes at a time when cable and broadband operators are facing rapid industry shifts driven by streaming platforms, digital-first viewing habits and changing distribution economics. Companies across the sector are increasingly prioritising broadband-led growth and bundled service offerings to remain competitive.





With Kapoor set to assume charge, Hathway is expected to further refine its strategy around customer experience, operational efficiency and converged entertainment services as the industry continues to evolve.