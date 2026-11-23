HCL's Shiv Nadar and family retained their title as the country's most generous in 2026, donating Rs 2,593 crore for various social causes, a report said on Friday.





Among the richest Indians, Gautam Adani and family witnessed a 127 per cent jump in giving to Rs 877 crore, while Mukesh Ambani's outgo slipped by 1 per cent to Rs 620 crore to rank fourth among givers, the report by Hurun India and EdelGive said.





The Bajaj family retained its third place on the list with a 42 per cent jump in donations to Rs 632 crore, the report said.





The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026 features 219 philanthropists who together donated Rs 11,554 crore in FY26, up 11 per cent from Rs 10,380 crore a year earlier.





Hurun India's founder and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said amid concerns about a K-shaped economy, the question is how this prosperity can create wider opportunity and added that the list documents that journey.





The research found that 19 individuals donated Rs 100 crore or more, 32 donated Rs 50 crore or more and 80 donated Rs 20 crore or more.





Cyrus S Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla nearly doubled their donation to Rs 336 crore (up by 94 per cent ), and Sudhir Mehta and Samir Mehta raised theirs by 77 per cent to Rs 334 crore.





The "Infosys Family" donations reached Rs 920 crore, with contributions from Nandan Nilekani, Rohini Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh, Kumari Shibulal and N R Narayana Murthy.





Education remains the most favoured cause, receiving Rs 4,188 crore or 36 per cent of all donations. Donations to healthcare rose 82 per cent to Rs 1,768 crore, while arts, culture & heritage ranked third with Rs 1,377 crore of grants, of which Rs 1,220 crore came from Shiv Nadar & family.