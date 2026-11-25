Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologised to employees during an hour-long company-wide meeting on Tuesday, acknowledging personal mistakes and saying he was grateful for a second chance after being reinstated as the company's chief executive.





He also told employees that he was undergoing therapy for more than an hour each day.





According to CNN, citing a source familiar with the meeting, Huang addressed employees a day after Nvidia announced his return as CEO.





He had resigned on 12 November following reports of alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a subordinate and another involving a woman whom US officials reportedly feared could be linked to Chinese intelligence.





Huang acknowledges mistakes and addresses code of conduct





During the meeting, Huang said he had resigned because he had broken the company's code of conduct. However, he stressed that his reinstatement did not place him above the organisation's rules.





He also explained that violating the code of conduct did not automatically warrant dismissal, adding that management had the discretion to determine the appropriate action in individual cases.





“I made some terrible mistakes,” Huang said, according to the source cited by CNN.





He reportedly told employees that he had also apologised to his wife and children and was thankful for being given another opportunity to lead the company.





Describing the meeting as one of the most difficult of his career, Huang also said that the hardest conversation he had faced was with his wife.





Trump denies role in CEO's reinstatement





Huang's return followed a reversal by Nvidia's board, which reinstated him after initially deciding not to bring him back. The decision came amid reports of pressure from US President Donald Trump and senior administration officials.





Trump claimed credit for Huang's return during a CNBC interview on Monday, saying he had directly appealed to the board on the executive's behalf.





However, during Tuesday's employee meeting, Huang rejected the suggestion that Trump had orchestrated his reinstatement, maintaining that the board had made the decision independently. He also dismissed the suggestion that his return was because he was a “tech bro”.





Nvidia's leadership structure under scrutiny





Beyond addressing his resignation and return, Huang also defended Nvidia's relatively flat management structure, under which he has dozens of direct reports and no clearly defined successor.





He explained that the structure reflected the diversity of the company's business operations and allowed employees across different functions to have an “equal say” with him.





Huang did not take questions during Tuesday's meeting. However, at one point, he paused to seek feedback from employees gathered in the room, asking: “I need your feedback, do you understand what I'm saying?”





During his absence, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress served as interim CEO, while the board indicated that it would consider both internal and external candidates for the position.