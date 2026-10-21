IndusInd General Insurance appoints Sharad Mathur as MD & CEO

IndusInd General Insurance Company Ltd (formerly Reliance General Insurance), part of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) Group, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sharad Mathur as its Managing Director & CEO, following statutory approvals.





Mathur brings three decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, with a strong track record in organisational transformation, distribution expansion, technology-led innovation, growth and governance, the company said in a statement.





Prior to joining IndusInd General Insurance, he served as MD & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance for over six years, leading its transformation and strengthening its distribution, risk management, and tech-led customer servicing capabilities.





Earlier, he held leadership positions at SBI General Insurance and ICICI Lombard, contributing to their growth from their formative stages.





At IndusInd General Insurance, Mathur will lead the company's next phase of transformation and growth, with a focus on customer centricity, digital innovation, insurance inclusion, profitable growth and strong governance, it said.