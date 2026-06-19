JAL CEO takes 30% pay cut after cabin crew alcohol violation delays flight

Japan Airlines (JAL) President and CEO Mitsuko Tottori will take a 30% pay cut for two months following a cabin crew alcohol violation that delayed a domestic flight and prompted an inspection by Japan’s transport ministry, underscoring the airline’s efforts to reinforce accountability and restore public trust.





JAL announced that Chairperson Yuji Akasaka will also receive a 30% salary reduction for the same period and will be removed from his role as safety controller. Three additional executives responsible for flight operations and safety management have also been subject to disciplinary measures.





The action follows an incident involving Flight JL252 from Hiroshima Airport to Tokyo Haneda Airport on May 23, 2026. The flight, scheduled to depart at 07:40 local time, was delayed by 42 minutes after a female cabin attendant tested positive for alcohol before duty.





According to the airline, the attendant had consumed alcohol with a colleague at a hotel lounge the previous evening, violating JAL’s policy that prohibits alcohol consumption within 12 hours of reporting for work. Although she tested positive during a self-administered check, she failed to report the result and proceeded to the airport, where a second test again detected alcohol.





The crew member was immediately removed from duty and replacement staff were assigned to the flight. The disruption affected 186 passengers. The colleague who had been drinking with her reported feeling unwell and did not board the service. Both employees had been scheduled to operate the flight, with one assigned as the chief cabin attendant.





The incident drew the attention of Japan’s transport ministry, which conducted an on-site inspection of JAL on May 28. Officials interviewed personnel involved in the case and reviewed company documents and procedures to assess the airline’s compliance and prevention measures.





In response, JAL introduced an immediate ban on alcohol consumption by cabin crew during layovers before return flights.





The airline said it takes the loss of public trust seriously and is committed to strengthening safety oversight and operational discipline.





The latest incident adds to a series of alcohol-related violations that have put the airline under scrutiny in recent years. In August 2025, a captain operating an international flight was found to have consumed excessive alcohol before a return service, leading to a formal warning from the transport ministry.





Earlier, in December 2024, two pilots tested above the permitted alcohol limit before operating Flight JL774 from Melbourne to Tokyo Narita, resulting in a delay of more than three hours.





One of the most high-profile cases occurred in 2018, when a JAL pilot was jailed after reporting for duty at London Heathrow Airport with excessive alcohol in his system. Following that incident, several company executives, including Akasaka, accepted salary reductions of up to 20% for three months.





Tottori, who began her career at JAL as a flight attendant, became the airline’s first female president and CEO in April 2024. The disciplinary measures announced this week highlight the carrier’s continued emphasis on executive accountability as it works to strengthen safety standards and rebuild confidence among passengers and regulators.