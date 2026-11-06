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Leadership

Kalpataru Projects International elevates Amit Uplenchwar to Jt MD & CEO

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Amit Uplenchwar will take charge as Joint Managing Director and CEO of Kalpataru Projects International from 1 January 2027 for a five-year term, bringing over three decades of cross-sector experience.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Amit Uplenchwar as its Joint Managing Director & CEO.


"Board of Directors has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved to elevate Amit Uplenchwar as a Joint MD & CEO (designate)," it said in a statement.


The Board also approved appointing him as an Additional Director; Joint Managing Director & CEO (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company effective from January 1, 2027, and his term will be for a period of 5 (five) years.


A Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, Uplenchwar, has over three decades of experience in Corporate Strategy, Business Operations, Business Development, Mergers & Acquisitions and International Business Management across sectors including Transportation, Power, Water, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defence, and Logistics.

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#Leadership appointment

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