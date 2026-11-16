Karnataka Bank appoints Biji SS as Interim MD and CEO for two months

Karnataka Bank has appointed Executive Director Biji Sreekrishnavilas Sankaranarayanan, known as Biji SS, as its interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) for two months, effective 16 November 2026.





The appointment follows approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to the bank's stock exchange filing.





The bank's board approved the appointment at a meeting held on 15 November, following the completion of Raghavendra Srinivas Bhat's tenure as MD and CEO.





Bhat ceased to hold the position at the close of business on 15 November 2026.





Leadership transition at Karnataka Bank





Biji SS will hold charge for two months or until a full-time MD and CEO assumes office, whichever is earlier. The RBI conveyed its approval for the interim arrangement through a letter dated 11 November 2026.





Biji has been serving as Executive Director at Karnataka Bank since 15 July 2026. Her appointment comes as the lender focuses on strengthening its banking operations and advancing its organisational growth strategy.





31 years of banking experience





Biji brings 31 years of experience across corporate banking, retail and branch banking, liabilities, secured assets, business transformation and digital modernisation.





During her banking career, she has focused on improving enterprise-wide profitability, strengthening compliance frameworks, developing leadership capabilities and driving organisational growth through strategic execution.





Her academic qualifications include a postgraduate degree in Mathematics, an MBA in Human Resources and a professional certification in Management of Social Initiatives.





Focus on banking transformation and growth





Biji's experience across multiple banking functions comes at a time when financial institutions are increasingly prioritising operational efficiency, digital transformation and stronger customer engagement.





Her experience in retail banking, liabilities and secured assets is expected to support Karnataka Bank's focus on business performance and organisational development during the interim leadership period.





The bank's board will continue the process of appointing a regular MD and CEO, with Biji overseeing its leadership responsibilities until a permanent successor assumes charge.