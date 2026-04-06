Kavita Singh steps down as CHRO at United Breweries after five-year tenure

Kavita Singh, who has served as United Breweries' chief human resources officer for the past five years, has resigned from her position. Her departure will take effect at the end of business on April 30, 2026. The company announced her exit in regulatory filings, noting that Singh is leaving to explore opportunities beyond United Breweries.





During her tenure at United Breweries, Singh led the people function, overseeing change management and leadership development to drive business outcomes for UB India. She was responsible for all people-related processes, including safety, health, and employee wellbeing, across 19 manufacturing plants, 16 co-packing locations, 21 unions, and a workforce of over 12,000. Singh was known for her commitment to workplace equity, inclusion, talent development, and building capabilities, all aimed at strengthening the company's people strategy and supporting business growth.





Prior to her role at United Breweries, Singh served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Hindustan Zinc from December 2018 to April 2021. During her tenure, Singh was instrumental in leading people processes in a unionised environment, driving business performance, leadership development, coaching, change management, and talent management. She also oversaw training, skill development, labour negotiations, governance, and community-oriented skill development initiatives, with a strong emphasis on safety and sustainability.





Earlier, Singh spent over a decade at A.P. Moller - Maersk in various leadership roles. As Regional Director and Head of Human Resources for Africa, South Asia & Middle East from June 2015 to December 2018, she managed HR operations across 27 markets, focusing on supply chain management, logistics, and freight forwarding. She also served as Global HR Business Partner, overseeing HR for key functions at the company’s headquarters in Denmark, and held leadership roles in India and Sri Lanka, where she was responsible for talent development and workforce management.





Singh’s earlier career includes HR leadership positions at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and Tata AIG, where she managed compensation and benefits, employee engagement, performance management, talent acquisition, and HR projects across various regions.