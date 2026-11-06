Noel Tata to step down as Titan’s Director and Vice Chairman

Noel N Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, will step down as Director and Vice-Chairman of leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company Ltd from November 12, 2026.





This follows Noel Tata (69) stepping down from the board of several Tata Group entities, as part of the Tata Group's governance guidelines.





“We wish to inform you that, in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, Noel N. Tata will retire from the office of Non- Executive, Non-Independent Director and Vice Chairman of the Company, with effect from 12th November 2026,” Titan said in a regulatory filing.





Noel Tata, who is also Chairman of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, will turn 70 on November 12 this year.





The Companies Act 2013 mandates that any Managing Director or Whole-Time Director cannot be appointed or continue in employment if they are 70 years of age or older.





He has already stepped down from the board of several Tata Group entities, which includes Trent, Voltas, Tata Steel, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata International.