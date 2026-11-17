



Right at the very top, the CEO may find herself scavenging space out of her very own calendar. And this could well be attributed to the inability to let go of tasks on the way upwards. Addition comes more easily than deletion, which not only hurts personal progress but also the growth of those around and below you. Let’s identify some daily practices on how leaders free up their time to take on larger assignments in life.





Eliminate with impunity





One must go at the day hard, with a scalpel. There are numerous activities that have outlived your level of expertise or even value-add, and by the sheer momentum of habits, you fail to drop the ball. Letting go reeks of failure, or inability, and without even realizing you might be choking yourself, often cutting a sorry figure on stuff that warrants your attention, especially on the personal front.





A good test on what to eliminate and what to keep is this question: Is there a significant mutual value-add? In other words, am I adding a tremendous value to the activity or benefiting from it in a big manner. This auditing of tasks must be your second nature, for the work always tends to occupy the time available. Before long, you are hurting yourself while attempting to avoid hurting others (in your mind). You can save yourself this misery by practicing a ‘cold no’.





A ‘cold no’ is one where the thinking happens before the no and not after. Where you aren’t obliged to justify your no, and where you have thought through the consequences of your no. This is another instance of how courage (to decline or delete) emerges from clarity. Delete not just activities but also ties which have outlived their vitality and you are dragging the stump for fear of amputation. Bear in mind that it won’t hurt, as no senses are left anymore.





Delegate with confidence





There must be tasks that warrant an action, even with your tightest scrutiny. If the answer to the question, ‘Is it worth it?’, is affirmative, you then follow it up with, ‘Should I do it?’ This question, to many, is an even steeper order. Even if you deem the task to be important, you still want the stamp of your authority, your signature on the activity. Delegation, which should be the more natural order of the day, doesn’t come easy owing to your lack of skill and not so much the recipient’s.





Delegation with confidence stems from the realization that the objective is to get the work done, and not getting it done as per your standards. Your standards might as well be arbitrary. It might be that you took up a simple activity, infused your personality to it, making it so wicked that even you can’t decipher how it’s done. Unless you make the expectations objective and the outcome measurable, you can’t attempt delegation.





Instead of demanding, ‘Make a slide deck I like.’, you might start with, ‘Make five slides, with three points in each, which I can finish in under ten minutes.’ By making the activities impersonal (after all they belong to the organization and not you), you offload the work to others (who are, frankly, paid for), and free up your premium bandwidth. A constant nudge for you must be to ascertain that you do justice to your pay grade. For everything else, find someone below you, around you, or above you, to chip in.





Automate with intelligence





If an activity is worth it and demands your attention, and what only you must be doing, then you have no resort but to have a go at it. But even before you roll your sleeves and have a go at the activity, it’s prudent to seek AI’s assistance. Thanks to your naivety and the efforts of the intelligent others, machines have grown far more relentless, far more potent. They can identify patterns where none exist, and profess what escapes us all. Instead of sticking to your own means and ways, you might beckon this hungry ally to assist you through your day, making things cheaper, faster, and better.





It must be admitted that you can’t afford to escape or wish away technology in your life. It’s a good idea to have a hard look at your activity set—first try eliminating with impunity, followed by delegating with confidence, and eventually automating with intelligence. Each step is aimed at freeing up your time so that you move up the echelon, without stoking the fear of missing out, or depriving others of what they ought to be doing.





Automation with intelligence refers to the judgement on what must go to the machine way. And a big giveaway for you is that the most routine, low-judgement, low-stake activities must be offloaded to AI (and not even to a fellow human), and you secure your scant attention and talent onto what your original remit was: Creation.





Create with courage





I can’t overemphasize the imperative of creativity. Humans are the agents of creation. Remember: You will be remembered for what you create, and not what you manage. Management is known mostly by its absence, whereas creation is known by its presence. And if you are not busy creating, you are essentially busy destroying. Moreover, destroying your own talent.





Creation calls for courage. Especially the courage to let go. Let go of your assumptions, your ego, your biases, your known and then some. This creation can only happen under solitude, when you have mental recess and a pause. This pause must be created for creation to happen, and you do it deliberately by micromanaging yourself.





The sequence of Eliminate, Delegate, Automate, followed by Create, (EDA-C for short) could well be a recipe of productivity across grades, especially for the middle management. Hope you create something enduring, while being at ease with yourself.

As one moves up the organization what should ideally happen to availability of time? Should the individual have a greater control over her time or be more in the control of time? It’s only justified that seniors must have a greater discretion over how they spend their time. But any leader would attest to the paradox that higher one goes, the less empowered one feels.