Ira Bindra, President - People and Talent at Reliance Industries, has been ranked 19th among the world's top 40 human resources leaders in the 2026 N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO Award, moving up nine places from her 28th position last year.





Reliance Industries is the only Indian conglomerate represented on the global list for the second consecutive year, underscoring the growing international recognition of its human resources leadership, according to the award announcement released on November 16.





Presented by global leadership advisory firm N2Growth, the annual recognition honours 40 of the world's most influential chief human resources officers and senior people leaders for their contribution to organisational performance, workforce transformation and workplace culture.





This year's recognition is themed around "Clarity", highlighting leaders who can distinguish strategic priorities from organisational distractions, maintain composure amid disruption and keep the human element central to business decisions, N2Growth said.





The list is led by Robin Leopold, Head of Human Resources at JPMorganChase. Christy Pambianchi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Caterpillar, is ranked second, and Maral Kazanjian, Chief People Officer at Moody's, is ranked third.





Those on the list include Matthew Breitfelder of Apollo, Donna Morris of Walmart, Lisa Buckingham of Vialto Partners, Matt Walter of Medtronic, Josh Perkes of Union Pacific, Anita Graham of Lab Corp and Robert Massy of PPG.





Bindra, who has more than 25 years of global business and human resources experience, leads people strategy and organisational transformation at Reliance, India's largest private-sector company. She works directly with the company's chairman and executive committee on enterprise-wide people and culture initiatives across its businesses spanning hydrocarbons, renewables, telecommunications, retail, digital services and media.





In her response to the recognition, Bindra said the award celebrated the employees behind Reliance's progress and highlighted the importance of clarity in building organisational trust.

"I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from N2Growth, alongside such an outstanding group of leaders. This recognition celebrates the people behind our progress at Reliance - the excellence, passion and care they bring to everything we do," she said.





"One of my most important learnings over the years is that clarity drives trust - people often don't need every detail, but they need to know where they stand, where we're headed and why."

Her advice to human resources professionals, she said, was to "chase clarity over comfortable consensus", arguing that clear direction enables employees and businesses to act confidently even when all the information is not available.





Before joining Reliance, Bindra spent nearly two decades in senior global human resources positions at US-based Medtronic and General Electric (GE).





At Medtronic, she led human resources for its Global Regions business, an $18 billion operation spanning more than 70 countries and 16,000 employees. She also helped lead major organisational transformations, including the creation of the company's Global Regions and Global Service & Repair businesses, as well as its regional response to the Covid-19 pandemic.





At GE, she held global HR leadership roles across oil and gas, healthcare, technology infrastructure and financial services, and served as CHRO for GE India and South Asia.





Bindra also serves as an independent director and chair of the compensation committee at Fagron, a global pharmaceutical compounding company operating in 35 countries.





The N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO List recognises senior-most human resources leaders across organisations, irrespective of whether their formal titles are chief human resources officer, chief people officer or equivalent.





The list was first published on Forbes in 2015 and subsequently relaunched as the Leaders40 initiative in partnership with Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2020, with the aim of strengthening its methodology, academic rigour and global reach.





Its selection process combines quantitative and qualitative assessments, including organisational design, leadership development, business impact, workplace culture, employee engagement, innovation and employee satisfaction. Nominations are sourced through independent research and outreach, as well as recommendations from CEOs, board directors and previous award recipients.