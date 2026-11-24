Hindalco Industries Ltd on Monday announced the reappointment of Satish Pai as its Managing Director and the appointment of Hemant Sikka as the Deputy Managing Director.





The term of reappointment of Pai is from January 1 to December 31, 2028. In the case of Sikka, the effective date of appointment is January 4 next year.





Sikka joins the company from the Mahindra Group, where he is currently the Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Logistics and a Member of the Group Executive Board of Mahindra & Mahindra.





He will work closely with Pai and the Hindalco leadership team, with responsibilities for the India business transitioning progressively to him over time. The transition will be implemented in phases to ensure continuity and organisational effectiveness, the company said in a filing to the BSE.





The board of directors approved this at its meeting held on Monday, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the filing said.





Pai has been the Managing Director of Hindalco Industries since August 2016. At Hindalco, he has been the driving force behind the company's journey from a metals commodity player to a value- added solutions provider in the aluminium and copper sectors. Under his leadership, Hindalco has evolved into a future-facing company with a greener, stronger, smarter purpose at its core and a focus on digitalisation, innovation and high performance.





He also oversees the operations of Hindalco subsidiary Novelis Inc, the company said. Sikka is a B Tech from NIT Kurukshetra and an MBA from FMS, Delhi. He brings over three decades of experience across manufacturing, operations, procurement and business leadership.





During his career with the Mahindra Group, he has held leadership responsibilities across its automotive and farm businesses, including as Chief Purchase Officer of the automotive and farm sector and head of manufacturing for the automotive division. He has also had international experience with SsangYong Motors in South Korea. Before joining Mahindra in 2000, he spent nine years with Maruti Suzuki.