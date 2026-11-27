SpotDraft, an AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has appointed Sajana Shankaran as Vice President, Human Resources, as the company strengthens its leadership team to support its global expansion.





Announced on November 26, 2026, the appointment comes as SpotDraft looks to scale its teams across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and India.





Shankaran will lead the company's people strategy, focusing on organisational development, talent capabilities and building structures to support its next phase of growth.





The appointment follows a series of leadership additions, including Alon Waks as Chief Marketing Officer and Amit Sharma as Chief Financial Officer in December 2025.





Shankaran to lead global people strategy





At SpotDraft, Shankaran will work closely with the leadership team to align organisational and talent priorities with business objectives.





Her responsibilities will include developing scalable organisational structures, strengthening talent capabilities across markets and fostering a workplace culture that supports the company's international growth.





Shashank Bijapur, Co-founder and CEO of SpotDraft said, "Legal teams everywhere are rethinking how they work with AI, and demand for SpotDraft is growing across every market we operate in. Scaling well means building the organization as deliberately as we build the product.”





“Sajana has built teams, entered new markets and led organizations through change across geographies. She is the right leader to help us grow without losing what makes SpotDraft work. We are delighted to welcome her to the leadership team,” he added.





Commenting on her appointment, Sajana Shankaran, Vice President, Human Resources, SpotDraft, said, "SpotDraft is at a growth stage. It has a strong product, global ambition and a team that is growing fast. The opportunity now is to build an organisation that can scale with that ambition. I look forward to working with the leadership team to create an environment where people across our markets can do their best work."





Over 20 years of HR leadership experience





Shankaran brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic human resources leadership, with expertise in people strategy, organisational development and managing teams across international markets.





Before joining SpotDraft, she served as Director, HR Business Partner and Head of People Partner, APAC, at Branch. During her tenure, she led people strategy across international markets, established and scaled the company's India Centre of Excellence, and supported market entry across the Asia-Pacific region.





Prior to Branch, she spent more than five years at Mitel as Director, People & Culture, APAC and HR Lead Asia. In this role, she established the company's India operations, integrated three acquisitions and divestitures, and built its APAC HR Centre of Excellence.





Earlier in her career, Shankaran held roles at Genpact, Highstreet IT Solutions, Ciber Global and Naukri.com.

She also served as Chairwoman of the Karnataka Chapter of the CII Indian Women Network from January 2022 to April 2024.





Shankaran's appointment adds to the company's leadership expansion as it looks to build organisational capabilities and scale its workforce alongside its growing business operations.