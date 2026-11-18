A two-time founder and one of Stylework's original team members takes the helm of product strategy as the company advances towards an AI-first workspace platform.





Gurugram, 17 November 2026: Stylework, India's flexible workspace platform, today announced the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Himanshu, who was among Stylework's founding members, returns to the company after pursuing his entrepreneurial journey as a two-time founder and gaining product leadership experience at Acko Insurance and Ola Electric. He will lead the company's end-to-end product strategy, spearheading its transition towards an AI-first Workspace Operating System designed to transform how businesses access, manage and optimise their workplace infrastructure.





The appointment comes as Stylework expands beyond workspace discovery and booking to build an integrated technology platform for enterprise workspace management. The company's network currently connects businesses to over 6,000 workspace centres across 125+ cities in India, serving startups, SMEs, large enterprises and hybrid teams.





A key part of this evolution is Stylework.ai, the next iteration of its FlexBoard platform. The AI-led initiative represents the company's growing focus on making workspace management more intuitive, data-driven and efficient. It is aimed at helping businesses navigate increasingly distributed workplace requirements through smarter technology and a more connected management experience.





Following the second close of its pre-Series B funding round in July 2026, Stylework is accelerating its ambition to build a technology-led infrastructure platform for the future of work.





Reimagining the workplace experience





For Stylework, the future of work extends beyond providing access to flexible offices. It is about creating a seamless experience across every aspect of the workday, while giving employers greater visibility, control and efficiency over their workplace infrastructure.





Drawing inspiration from Airbnb's philosophy of designing an 11-star customer experience, Himanshu believes that the workplace experience must be designed around the individual, rather than the office itself.





From workspace access to an AI-powered operating system





Himanshu's mandate reflects Stylework's broader product ambition: to bring workspace access, enterprise management and workplace experiences closer through a unified technology ecosystem.





The company's evolving product architecture is focused on three priorities:





• Simplifying workspace access: Enabling individuals and businesses to discover and book day passes, meeting rooms, podcast rooms, virtual offices and dedicated workspaces across hourly, daily, weekly and monthly requirements, alongside managed office solutions ranging from 10 to 10,000 seats.

• Strengthening enterprise workspace management: Through Stylework.ai and its evolving technology ecosystem, helping organisations manage their workplace requirements with greater visibility, flexibility and operational efficiency.

• Becoming the default platform for work: Growing Stylework's presence across coworking, managed offices, workations and emerging workplace requirements, making the platform relevant to individuals and enterprises wherever work happens.





The larger ambition is to create a more connected workspace ecosystem that brings together workspace procurement, enterprise requirements and the management of physical workplaces through technology.





Commenting on the appointment, Sparsh Khandelwal, Founder and CEO, Stylework, said, "Stylework has evolved significantly from its early beginnings as a flexible workspace marketplace. We are now building a technology-led platform that reimagines how businesses access, experience and manage their workplace infrastructure. Our ambition is to make workspace management as seamless, intelligent and efficient as any other critical business function. Achieving this requires a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, enterprise needs and the transformative potential of technology. Himanshu brings a rare combination of product leadership, entrepreneurial experience and user-centric thinking. His experience across diverse businesses will be invaluable as we accelerate our product journey. I am delighted to have him lead this next phase of Stylework's growth."





A product leader with a founder's perspective





Himanshu brings experience across consumer technology, financial services, mobility and enterprise products. Before joining Stylework, he held product leadership roles at Acko and Ola Electric. He is also a two-time founder, having built Hashtag Trends and Kalaage, the latter scaling to over 200,000 users and expanding its media operations across four countries.

He has also led the development of an AI-powered health-tech product that grew to over 500,000 users and generated millions of dollars in revenue.





His approach to product development is rooted in understanding user behaviour, identifying underlying problems and translating technology into measurable business outcomes. His experience across both B2C and B2B environments will support Stylework's ambition to build products that serve individual workspace users as well as enterprises managing complex, distributed workplace requirements.





Reflecting on his return to Stylework, Himanshu Agarwal, Chief Product Officer, Stylework, shared, "Having been part of Stylework's founding journey, returning at this stage is particularly meaningful. I have seen the company evolve from its early beginnings, and it is exciting to be part of what comes next. Sparsh has built Stylework with a clear ambition to rethink how businesses access and manage workspaces. The direction he is taking the company in, particularly its growing focus on intelligent, technology-led workplace solutions, presents an exciting product opportunity. My experience building ventures and working with organisations like Acko Insurance and Ola Electric has given me a broader perspective on developing products for diverse users and business environments. I look forward to bringing these learnings to the next phase of Stylework's growth.”





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