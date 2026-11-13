V Ramaswamy resigns as vice chairman of Edelweiss Financial Services

Edelweiss Financial Services on Thursday said its promoter and vice chairman Venkatachalam Ramaswamy has resigned from the board of the company, with effect from November 11, 2026, to pursue his personal and professional goals.





In a regulatory filing, the company said Ramaswamy's resignation letter dated November 9 was officially received via email on November 11 due to technical issues that prevented delivery of an earlier communication.





Consequently, Ramaswamy ceased to be a director and vice chairman of the company with effect from November 11, it said.





It is to be noted that Ramaswamy had exited from executive capacity on September 30, 2025.





Separately, Ramaswamy and Aparna T C have sought reclassification from the 'Promoter/Promoter Group' category to the 'Public' category under the Sebi Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.





The reclassification proposal will be placed before the company's board for consideration and further action, it said.