Vedanta Iron and Steel's iron ore business CEO Anamika Jha resigns

Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) on Wednesday said its Chief Executive Officer for the iron ore business, Anamika Jha, has resigned due to personal reasons.





Jha tendered her resignation through a letter dated October 28, 2026, and it takes effect from the close of business hours on the same day, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.





"Ms Anamika Jha has tendered her resignation... from the position of Chief Executive Officer ' Iron Ore Business (CEO-IOB) and Senior Management Personnel of the company... due to personal reasons," the filing said.





The company did not announce a successor in the filing.





VISL is engaged in exploration, mining and processing of iron ore in India and West Africa.

Jha had joined Vedanta Ltd in 2023 and brought over 15 years of experience across manufacturing, aerospace and technology, with prior roles at Hindustan Zinc, Vodafone, the Indian Air Force and Amazon.





Her exit comes months after VISL's got listed on both the BSE and NSE in June.